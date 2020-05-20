Tik Tok Appoints Kevin Mayer as Its new CEO, Ex-Disney Man to Also Head Parent Company ByteDance as CCO

Tik Tok Appoints Kevin Mayer as New CEO (Photo Credits: Getty)

Washington, May 20: TikTok announced Kevin Mayer as its new CEO and the new chief operating officer of its Chinese parent-company ByteDance. Mayer's appointment will be effective from June 1, 2020. In his new role at Tik Tok, Mayer will be entrusted in shepherding one of the most popular apps around and keeping it competitive against other social media giants like Facebook and Snapchat.

According to a CNBC report, as Mayer steps into his new role, it will also be his priority to prove to American regulators and lawmakers, that they can trust the Chinese-owned app with their data. Mayer comes to TikTok from Disney, where he was the head of streaming and led the successful rollout of Disney+, the company’s competitor to Netflix. TikTok’s Rating Goes Down to 2.0 on Google Play Store, Twitterati Celebrates the App’s Poor Ratings With Funny Memes and Jokes.

As per reports, ByteDance’s Chinese ownership, however, has sparked concerns in Washington about TikTok’s handling of personal data. In order to address the concerns, ByteDance has stepped up efforts to separate TikTok from much of its Chinese businesses and has made several high-profile appointments in the last few months. From getting on board Microsoft intellectual property chief Erich Andersen and YouTube executive Vanessa Pappas, Tik Tok has been making these appointments to run its US operations.