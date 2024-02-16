Mumbai, February 16: Apple Vision Pro was launched on February 2, 2024, and since then, it has been making its mark among Apple enthusiasts and consumers interested in the latest tech. On releasing its mixed reality headset, Apple announced 600 apps, which increased to over 1,000 in a few days. TikTok announced that its application is "now available" on Vision Pro headset.

TikTok announced on X, "Exciting news! TikTok is now available as a new spatial app on @Apple Vision Pro. Experience your For You feed in an entirely new way through this immersive content view:" With this announcement, the short-video-making app expanded its customer base, beating its direct competitor 'YouTube Shorts'. Apple Vision Pro Complaints: Users Line Up To Return Apple’s Mixed Reality Headset After Facing Headache, Vision Problems, Motion Sickness and Other Problems.

TikTok Now Available on Apple Vision Pro App Store:

Exciting news! TikTok is now available as a new spatial app on @Apple Vision Pro. Experience your For You feed in an entirely new way through this immersive content view ✨ pic.twitter.com/u0KS97bMTR — TikTokComms (@TikTokComms) February 15, 2024

TikTok has officially become a part of Apple's visionOS App Store to offer immersive spatial experience to the users. According to the report by MacRumors, the TikTok App introduced for Vision Pro has a familiar layout with a "For You" video feed, profiles, search, comment and other functions. TikTok. The report said that besides this short-video-making platform, many other popular social media and streaming video and music services are unavailable on the Apple Vision Pro app store.

The applications yet to be launched include YouTube, WhatsApp, Netflix, Spotify, Facebook and others. The report said that the Juno app created by Christian Selig is used to watch YouTube videos on the headset. The Indian Express reported that TikTok is famous mainly among Gen Z users and added that the app's spatial computing experience on the Apple Vision Pro could highlight the headset's capability of "consuming short-form videos." Microsoft Fixes Bug in Its Edge Browser With Latest Update That ‘Stole’ Chrome Tabs and Data.

We might see YouTube and many other platforms on Apple's Vision Pro mixed reality headsets in the future. However, the release date of the upcoming YouTube app is not available now, but before its arrival of it, TikTok may dominate the short-video segment in the headset.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2024 06:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).