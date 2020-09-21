New Delhi, Sep 21: Short-video sharing platform Chingari on Monday claimed it has garnered more than 30 million organic users on its platform in just three months. Within just 24 hours of the ban on TikTok and other Chinese apps in India, Chingari gained more than 3.5 million downloads. Chingari, Homegrown Short Video-Sharing Platform, Inks Music Licensing Deal With T-Series After TikTok Banned in India.

"The rise of Chingari App has a direct correlation with the advanced tools that we offer and the seamless creation experience that Chingari App provides. We provide excellent video and audio editing tools to our content creators and empower them with the best Indianised filters for visual effects," said Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder and CEO of Chingari App.

"Chingari is all set to ablaze the market with new and unique AR filters and more interesting video-editing features that people will love," Ghosh said.

The app also added AR (augmented reality) filters on its platform to give content creators more advanced front and rear camera tools to work with. The highest percentage of Chingari users are youths aged between 18 and 35. The Chingari content is now available in 10 languages -- Hindi, Bangla, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil, Odia and Telugu -- along with English and Spanish.

Apart from India, the app is steadily increasing its users in countries like UAE, the US, Kuwait, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Vietnam, and others, the company said. The homegrown platform last week signed a music licensing agreement with T-Series. As a result of the partnership, all Chingari users in India, other Saarc nations, and in the Middle East will get access to the music collection of T-Series.

