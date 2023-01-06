San Francisco, Jan 6: Chinese short-form video making app TikTok has quietly added a 'video-scrubbing thumbnail' feature to its platform that allows users to easily find a specific part of a longer video.

This feature was first spotted by social media consultant Matt Navarra, reports TechCrunch. TikTok’s Parent ByteDance ‘Accesses’ US Journalists’ Data After US Lawmakers Aim To Ban Video-Making App Over Security Concerns.

As the feature starts to roll out this week, it might not be available for every user.

It seems that the video-scrubbing thumbnails are currently only available for newer uploads, as they are not appearing on older videos.

Since the platform rolled out the feature for users to upload 10-minute videos up last year, it has been working to improve the viewing experience for the users, the report said. TikTok Tells European Users Its Employees in China Can Access Their Data: Report.

Meanwhile, last month, the platform announced that it had expanded its 'audience controls' feature to allow creators to restrict their short-form videos to adult viewers.

According to the company, the platform always had strict policies prohibiting nudity, sexual activity and sexually explicit content, and "over 40,000 dedicated trust and safety professionals work to develop and enforce these policies and build processes and technologies to detect, remove or restrict violative content at scale."

