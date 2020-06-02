Valorant, Tactical Shooter Video Game Launched in India; How to Download Valorant Game

Valorant India Launch (Photo Credits: Valorant Official Twitter)

Riot Games developed Valorant, a 5v5 character-based tactical shooter video game is launched in India for all PC gamers. Valorant took Twitter to announce the launch of its video game. The game is also available in Europe, Turkey, Middle East & North Africa, Russia & other CIS Countries. Valorant has also given a gentle reminder that they are not supporting regional transfers at the moment. So, anybody who attempts to VPN into a different region to get early access to the game, there is no use of it. India doesn't have any committed Valorant servers. Unfortunately, the video game is not on steam, for those who are wondering how to download the game. Tencent Games Offers $148 Million To Acquire All Shares of Funcom: Report.

Users can go to Valorant's Official Website, hit the play button & sign up for a new Riot account. Once that is successfully done, the website will take you to the Valorant download page. The video game is a best-of-24 rounds attackers vs defenders fight in which players lock in their agent for the entire duration of the match & then attempt to win. For now, Valorant is only available on PC.

LAUNCHING — In 12 hours - Korea, Japan, and most of Asia-Pacific In 18 hours - Europe, Turkey, MENA, Russia, and CIS countries In 25 hours - North America, Latin America, and South America EPISODE 1: IGNITION. pic.twitter.com/mXmXw86zRQ — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) June 1, 2020

Sukamal Pegu, Publishing Head of South Asia said: "Riot Games is highly committed to providing India and rest of the South Asia region with excellent gaming experience. While you'll be joining the worldwide launch on June 2, the official servers which will support the Middle East and South Asia will come later in the year".

Before you download the game, make sure you have the latest graphics card drivers. Last week, Nvidia released a GeForce Game Ready 446.14 WHQL Valorant Game Ready Driver' which also brings support for Windows 10 2020 update.