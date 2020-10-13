Vivo India officially launched the much-awaited Vivo V20 smartphone in the country. The handset will be available for sale on October 20, 2020 via Flipkart with pre-orders commencing from today. Key highlights of the phone are a 4,000mAh battery, a 64MP triple rear camera setup, Snapdragon 720G & more. Vivo V20 Smartphone Launching Today in India at 12 Noon, Watch LIVE Streaming of Vivo’s Launch Event Here.

In terms of specifications, Vivo V20 features a 6.44-inch capacitive multi-touch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. Vivo's newest offering is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset.

Out with the blurry, and in with clarity. Capture your life with the ultra-sleek #vivoV20 powered by 44MP Eye Autofocus Selfie to explore a new #DelightEveryMoment. Prebook now: https://t.co/PHsB9eFNXT pic.twitter.com/26zNlw9Mwh — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) October 13, 2020

The smartphone comes equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising of a 64MP main camera, an 8MP super wide-angle lens & a mono shooter. Vivo V20 gets a 44MP snapper with 4K video recording feature, Slo-Mo video, dual-view video & super night selfie 2.0 modes. The phone will be offered in three shades - Sunset Melody, Midnight Jazz & Moonlight Sonata.

Vivo V20 Launched in India (Photo Credits: Vivo India)

The device comes packed with a 4,000mAh battery with 33W FlashCharge technology. The company claims that the phone can charge up to 65 percent in 30 minutes. The smartphone runs on Android 11 based FunTounch OS operating system. Vivo V20 will be offered in two variants - 8GB RAM + 128GB storage & 8GB RAM + 256GB storage expandable up to 1 TB via micro SD card.

Vivo V20 Launched in India (Photo Credits: Vivo India)

The company also announced the Vivo V20 SE handset with a 32MP high-resolution camera. The device will be offered in two colours - Gravity Black & Aquamarine Green. Vivo India has shared no information about when will the Vivo V20 SE will go on sale. Coming to the pricing, Vivo V20 smartphone with 8GB & 128GB model is priced at Rs 24,990 whereas the 8GB & 256GB variant costs Rs 27,990.

