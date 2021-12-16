Vivo Watch 2 has been teased on the official China website. The smartwatch will go official along with the S12 Series on December 22, 2021. The teaser shared by the company reveals the smartwatch's design, colours and several specifications. As per the teaser, Vivo Watch 2 will sport a circular dial and will be made available in two strap colours - white and black. Vivo S12 Series Teased Online Ahead of Its Launch, Check Expected Prices & Specifications Here.

Unlike the previous generation, the Vivo Watch 2 is also expected to come in a single 46mm size. The previous generation Vivo Watch was launched in 42mm and 46mm sizes. As per the previous leaks, the smartwatch will come in two versions - a Bluetooth-only version and an eSIM.

In addition to this, the device is likely to offer a seven-day long battery life on a single charge. Moreover, it will be 5ATM rated water-resistant and might come packed with a 510mAh battery. Coming to the pricing, Vivo Watch 2 is expected to be priced at CNY 1,299 (approximately Rs 15,530) for the Bluetooth version, whereas the eSIM model could cost CNY 1,699 (approximately Rs 20,310).

