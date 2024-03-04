New Delhi, March 4: Vivo is gearing up to launch its latest foldable smartphone, the Vivo X Fold 3 series. The Vivo X Fold 3 series is expected to include Vivo X Fold 3 and Vivo X Fold 3 Pro. As per rumours some leaks of the Vivo X Fold 3 is surfacing on the internet. These leaks have provided a sneak peek into the possible design and specifications of the Vivo X Fold 3 series smartphones, which might be increasing excitement among tech enthusiasts.

As per a report of Gizmochina, the design and specifications of the Vivo X Fold 3 series smartphones have been leaked ahead of its official launch. The Vivo X Fold 3 and Vivo X Fold 3 Pro could be unveiled by the end of March 2024. The upcoming smartphones from Vivo is expected to feature a unique circular camera module. The X Fold 3 series is expected to have a triple camera setup with two LED flash and a ZEISS logo. Samsung Galaxy F15 5G Launched in India With sAMOLED Display and 6,000mAh Battery; Know Price and Other Specifications.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Specifications and Features (Expected)

According to the leaks, The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro may be powered with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, supported by up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro might feature a 6.53-inch OLED cover display panel and an 8.03-inch foldable OLED display. Both displays may be equipped with ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensors and is anticipated to support resolutions of 2748 x 1172 pixels and 2408 x 2200 pixels, respectively. Moto X50 Ultra: Motorola To Introduce Its First AI Smartphone, May Compete With Samsung Galaxy S24, Says Report.

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is rumoured to include a 32MP front-facing camera and another 32MP camera on the internal screen. The rear camera setup is said to boast an OIS-enabled OmniVision OV50H 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens and an OmniVision OV64B periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The battery capacity of X Fold 3 Pro is expected to be around 5,800mAh, with support for 120W wired and 50W wireless charging capability. The smartphone is expected to run on OriginOS 4 based on Android 14.

