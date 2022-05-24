Vivo officially launched the Y72t under its Y-series in China. The latest offering in the Y-series offers a large display with FHD+ resolution. The handset is available for sale in the Chinese market and it comes in two configurations - 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. Vivo Y75 Debuts in India, Now Available for Sale.

Vivo Y72t features a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 60Hz. It comes powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For optics, Vivo Y72t sports a 50MP primary lens and a 2MP macro snapper. Upfront, there is an 8MP selfie camera.

The handset packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W FlashCharge support. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 5G, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, Vivo Y72t is priced at CNY 1,399 (approximately Rs 16,200) for the 8GB + 128GB model, whereas the 8GB + 256GB variant costs CNY 1,599 (approximately Rs 18,600).

