Facebook-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working to extend the time limit for its 'Delete For Everyone' feature. The 'Delete For Everyone' feature was introduced by the company in 2017 and then the time limit was set to seven minutes.

WhatsApp’s ‘Delete for Everyone’ Feature (Photo Credits: WABetaInfo)

As per the WhatsApp Android beta v2.21.23.1 version spotted by WABetaInfo, the time limit of 'Delete For Everyone'functionality could be increased to an indefinite period. This feature is still under development and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

WABetaInfo has also shared that WhatsApp on iOS will be rolling out a new video playback interface very soon, which will allow users to play or pause the video in full screen or close the picture-in-picture window.

As a reminder, this video playback feature was introduced in the beta version of Android devices last month. Several iOS beta testers on v2.21.220.15 have reportedly started receiving this feature. Apart from this, nothing more is known. We expect WhatsApp to announce the roll-out date of these features soon.

