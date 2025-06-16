San Francisco, June 16: WhatsApp has begun rolling out its new feature for the beta testers and will soon release it for the final users once it is fully developed. The WhatsApp feature called the '18 colour option for chat themes' is rolled out by the instant messaging platform to a limited number of developers. As the name suggests, the platform will add 18 more chat themes for the users, offering them a better way to interact with each other.

WhatsApp's new feature is rolled out in the Android update 2.25.19.2 version through the Google Play Beta Program. According to a report by WABetaInfo, with the new WhatsApp feature, the total number of chat themes is now 38. Previously, 20 WhatsApp chat themes were available to users. The new chat theme colours can be applied to individual conversations or across other chats like groups, channels, etc. Grok 3.5 Coming Soon: Elon Musk Says ‘Confident That Grok 3.5 Will Be the Smartest AI by a Significant Margin’, Launch Expected in July 2025.

The report mentioned that the new feature includes light and dark modes that offer users a seamless visual experience while using the WhatsApp application. It said that after selecting, the individual chat interface will match the selected colour. It will extend beyond message bubbles to wallpaper and doodles. WhatsApp users can go to the chat info screen and apply new colours and customisations to each conversation. Washington Post Cyberattack: Hackers Target Journalists Covering National Security and Economic Policy, Executive Editor Matt Murray Says Only Limited Number Affected.

If users want to apply the new colours to all the chats, channels, and groups, they need to go to the app's main settings menu. It will create a uniform appearance for all the functions within the app. WhatsApp has added new colours to help users make more customisations and personalisations while using the application. With this option, they can make the chats feel more unique and suitable to their tastes. More features are regularly added for users through Meta's WhatsApp to offer a better experience. It also includes the expansion of Meta AI features on the platform.

