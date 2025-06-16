Grok 3.5 Coming Soon: Elon Musk Says ‘Confident That Grok 3.5 Will Be the Smartest AI by a Significant Margin’, Launch Expected in July 2025

Grok 3.5 AI chatbot was set to launch early but was pushed back later this year. According to rumours, the upcoming model, the successor of Grok 3, will likely launch in July 2025. xAI team recently posted an image with Elon Musk holding a dumbbell and saying, "Training Grok 3.5 while pumping iron at xAI". Further, Elon Musk said that he was increasingly confident that Grok 3.5 would be the smartest AI by by a significant margin. Elon Musk’s X Tops Apple App Store in Canada As Number 1 News App in Free and Grossing Category.

Elon Musk Confident on Grok 3.5 Being Smartest AI

Am increasingly confident that Grok 3.5 will be the smartest AI by a significant margin — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 15, 2025

Training Grok 3.5, Pumping Iron: Elon Musk

