San Francisco, October 30: Meta-owned WhatsApp has started rolling out a new experimental feature called "create and save sticker" for iOS beta users. The new WhatsApp feature allows users to create and save stickers directly to their personal packs. It is currently available to selected beta users, and after testing, WhatsApp plans to release it to end users in the future.

WhatsApp aims to make the overall sticker creation and management process more seamless for users. The platform has introduced this new feature in version iOS 25.31.75 via the App Store. The same feature was already rolled out to Android beta testers in September through version 2.25.24.23 via the Google Play Beta Program. Grammarly Rebrands Itself As ‘Superhuman’ and Becomes AI Platform Offering Multiple Solutions in Single Subscription; Check Details.

WhatsApp 'Create and Save Sticker" Feature; All You Need to Know

Using the ‘create and save sticker’ feature, WhatsApp users can create personalised stickers directly within the app. They can convert images into stickers through the sticker keyboard or the image overflow menu, according to a report by WABetaInfo. It will also let the users edit existing stickers and refine their designs. Meta-owned WhatsApp aims to offer the users full creative control on how they want to create their stickers including their look and feel.

WhatsApp’s new feature will make it easier for users to design stickers that match their personal style or the context of a conversation. It allows users to save created stickers in their personal sticker packs and provides the option to create a new pack if they don’t already have one. The report stated that users can mark newly created stickers as favourites, helping them access these quickly without adding multiple stickers to a pack. Samsung Galaxy AI Support Expands to 22 Languages, Tech Giant Adds Gujarati and Filipino To Make AI More Accessible Across World.

WhatsApp’s new experimental ‘create and save stickers’ feature lets users design and store stickers without sending them immediately. It offers the flexibility to save creations for later, reducing chat interruptions. Users can now organise and curate personalised sticker collections that reflect their style and mood, all within WhatsApp, without relying on third-party apps.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (WABetaInfo Report), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 30, 2025 06:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).