New Delhi, August 18: WhatsApp has introduced a new update that makes calling more organised and interactive. Users can now schedule calls in advance, whether it’s a one-on-one conversation or a group discussion. By setting a date and time, people can plan their calls ahead and send invitations directly to contacts or groups.

Once a call is scheduled, participants receive reminders so they don’t miss important conversations. The update also brings new in-call features to make group discussions smoother. A "raise hand" option lets participants signal when they want to speak without interrupting others. Alongside this, WhatsApp has added emoji reactions, allowing users to share quick responses and feelings during a call without breaking the flow of conversation. Samsung Galaxy Buds3 FE Launched With Galaxy AI Integration; Check Price, Specifications and Features of New Samsung TWS Earbuds Here.

To make things easier, the Calls tab has also been improved. It now shows all upcoming calls along with the names of participants. Users can share call invite links from the tab, and organisers are notified whenever someone joins using a link. All scheduled and live calls remain protected with WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption, keeping conversations private and secure.

Setting up a scheduled call is simple -- users just open the Calls tab, choose a contact or group, tap on "Schedule Call", select the call type, date, and time, and confirm. These updates are designed for both personal and professional use, helping people plan ahead, manage calls better, and engage more effectively during conversations. With scheduling, interactive tools, and improved organisation, Perplexity Finance New Update: CEO Aravind Srinivas Announces Support of Live Earnings Calls Transcriptions and Earnings Calls Schedules for Indian Stocks.

WhatsApp is making calls easier and more reliable for everyone. Meanwhile, the instant messaging platform announced earlier this month that it had banned more than 98 lakh accounts in India during June, as part of its efforts to curb abuse and harmful activity on the platform. Of these, nearly 19.79 lakh accounts were banned proactively, before any user complaints were received, as per WhatsApp’s India Monthly Report.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 19, 2025 08:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).