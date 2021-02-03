Seattle, February 3: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos announced on Tuesday that he was stepping down as the tech giant's chief executive officer later this year. Taking charge of the technology giant would be Andy Jassy. He is the present chief of Amazon Web Services and an Amazon employee for almost 24 years now.

In his letter to staff announcing his exit as CEO, Bezos said Jassy will be an "outstanding leader." After stepping down as CEO, Bezos will shift into the role of being the executive chairman of Amazon's board of directors. Jeff Bezos to Step Down as Amazon CEO, Andy Jassy Will Take Over in Q3; Read Email From Jeff to Fellow Amazonians.

Here's more about Andy Jassy:

He joined Amazon in 1997 as a marketing manager. In 2003, he founded Amazon Web Services (AWS), with a team of 57 people. In April 2016, Jassy was promoted from senior vice president to CEO of AWS. The year in which Jassy joined Amazon, it went public.

He is also one of the highest-paid employees and has raked in a total of more than $20 million within the past three years. According to a Business Insider report, Jassy at one point was also considered for the role as CEO of Microsoft and Uber.

Jassy is also one of the minority owners of the Seattle Kraken of the National Hockey League.

Net worth of Andy Jassy:

As of November 2020, Jassy's estimated net worth is $377 million. It will be interesting to see how the reshuffle affects Amazon, which is one of the leading tech giants across the world.

