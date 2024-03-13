World’s First AI Software Engineer 'Devin' Introduced, Capable of Coding and Creating Websites Using Single Prompt

New Delhi, March 13: A technology company, Cognition, has made an announcement that is set to revolutionise the world of software engineering. The tech firm's AI software engineer named, Devin can undertake complicated software engineering tasks with simple instructions. This tool is designed not to replace human engineers and is expected to enhance their capabilities to make their work more efficient and productive. Tech company Cognition and Devin are at the forefront of this technological advancement, showcasing what the future of software development could look like.

As per a report of India Today, Devin is the world's first AI software engineer, who boasts the ability to write code, create websites and develop software from a single prompt. This marks a significant milestone in the field of artificial intelligence and software development. The introduction of Devin by Tech company Cognition is expected to make progress being made in AI technology, where machines are now able to undertake tasks that were once the sole domain of skilled human professionals. Video of Robot Serving Ice Gola to Customers at a Pop-Up Truck Café in Ahmedabad Goes Viral (Watch).

Devin is unique for its exceptional ability to plan and perform tasks by itself. It makes numerous choices, corrects errors and advances with time. Devin has a shell, code editor, web browser, all of which are essential tools that human engineers use and it adds to the power of AI efficiency. When the tool was examined on the SWE-Bench coding benchmark, Devin had beaten previous AI models by fixing nearly 14 per cent of real-world bugs as opposed to 2 per cent from the older ones. Elon Musk Says AI Will Be Smarter Than Any Single Human by Next Year.

Devin has also shown its capability by clearing engineering interviews from top AI firms and accomplishing actual tasks for platforms like Upwork. These accomplishments show the practical significance of addressing actual challenges in software engineering. The design of Devin enables it to interact with human engineers and offer real-time updates and accept feedback.

