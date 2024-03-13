In the most recent example of technology improving people's lives, a pop-up truck café called Robotic Café in Ahmedabad has gone viral for using a robot named Aisha to serve guests. In the viral video, the robot is seen serving customers flavoured ice golas. Kartik Maheshwari, a food blogger who visited the pop-up truck café, filmed the robot in action and shared his experience, stating that the experience is unique, the idea is innovative, and the hygiene is excellent. The video, which was posted on social media, grabbed attention due to its uniqueness, and it left many social media users impressed. This innovative technology has surely transformed the way street food is served in India. Optimus Robot Folding Shirt Viral Video: Elon Musk Shares Clip of Tesla's Humanoid Robot in Action but With an Important Note (Watch).

Watch Video of Robot Serving Ice Golas in Ahmedabad Café Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kartik Maheshwari (@real_shutterup)

