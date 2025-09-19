Beijing, September 19: The Xiaomi Launch September 2025 event is set for September 24, when the company will unveil its highly anticipated Xiaomi 15T and Xiaomi 15T Pro smartphones. Following the launch of the Xiaomi 15T series, the Chinese smartphone maker is expected to launch the Xiaomi 17 series, likely on September 30. This year, the company will reportedly skip the "Xiaomi 16 series" and jump directly to the "17" number, likely to compete with Apple's iPhone 17 series.

Xiaomi 15T and Xiaomi 15T Pro will be the flagship smartphones launched in the global market. The company has yet to announce whether the Xiaomi 15T series will be sold in India. The smartphones will be launched globally next week on Wednesday and will offer a powerful camera setup on the rear and front, along with a MediaTek Dimensity flagship chip. iPhone 17 Series Sale Begins in India: Check Prices of iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 and iPhone Air; Check Storage Options and Colours.

Xiaomi 15T Specifications, Features and Price (Leaked)

As per a report published by Moneycontrol, the Xiaomi 15T will likely be introduced with the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 processor. It may feature a triple camera setup on the rear, including a 50MP OmniVision OVX9100 primary camera, a 13MP ultrawide-angle camera, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom featuring a Samsung JN5 sensor. Other reports suggest the device may also have a 6.83-inch AMOLED 120Hz display, a 5,500mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. The Xiaomi 15T price in the global market is expected to be around INR 66,000. iPhone 17 India Pre-Bookings Surpass iPhone 16 Levels, Indicate Potentially Strong Diwali Quarter for Apple Despite iPhone 17 Pro Series Supply Constraints: Reports.

Xiaomi 15T Pro Specifications, Features and Price (Leaked)

As for the Xiaomi 15T Pro, several upgrades are expected over the standard variant. The device could feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Plus processor. Moneycontrol mentioned that both devices could have a 5,000mAh battery, but leaks suggest a larger 5,500mAh battery for the Pro model as well, likely supporting 90W fast charging. The camera setup on the device is expected to be the same as the standard model. On the front, the Xiaomi 15T series will likely have a 32MP camera. The Xiaomi 15T Pro may feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display. Xiaomi 15T Pro price internationally could be around INR 89,999.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Moneycontrol Report), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

