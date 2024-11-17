New Delhi, November 17: Zomato, the food delivery platform, has launched its new app called Zomato District for Android and iPhone users. The District app for Zomato expands beyond food delivery and introduces a platform that combines multiple entertainment services. Zomato aims to compete the platform by offering ticket bookings for events, dining reservations, and more. Users can access a variety of entertainment options by making it an all-in-one solution for those looking to explore events and activities in their city.

It is the third consumer-facing unit after the food delivery app Zomato and quick commerce firm Blinkit. Zomato is diversifying its offerings with the launch of the District app. While Zomato started as a food delivery service, the company is now expanding to different aspects of consumer needs, from booking tables at restaurants to booking tickets for shows and events.

Zomato District App, a One-Stop Destination for All Things Going-Out

#GoingOut We see an opportunity to further expand our going-out offering than just dining-out, with use cases like movies, sports, shopping, staycations, etc. Our new app, District (by Zomato), will be a one-stop destination for all things going-out. But more on that soon 😉… — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) August 1, 2024

Deepinder Goyal, the CEO of Zomato, stated earlier, "We see an opportunity to further expand our going-out offering than just dining-out, with use cases like movies, sports, shopping, staycations, etc. Our new app, District (by Zomato), will be a one-stop destination for all things going-out." Zomato's entry into the segment could make the competition tougher for BookMyShow, which currently has a large share of the market in selling movie tickets.

Zomato District App Features

Users can book tables at restaurants by using Zomato's large network of dining options. When they pay through the app, they can also enjoy special deals and discounts. The app will also allow users to reserve tickets for concerts, plays, and other live events. Users can also purchase movie tickets from different cinema chains, such as PVR Inox, Cinepolis, and more. It is expected to make it convenient for users to plan their outings and take advantage of offers all in one place.

