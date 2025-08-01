New Delhi, August 1: Apple is reportedly preparing for its next big iPhone launch in early September 2025. The upcoming iPhone 17 series is said to introduce a new model that might change Apple’s usual lineup pattern. Instead of the familiar Plus model, a new version called the iPhone 17 Air may take its place. Apart from that, the upcoming series is said to include iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The expected release timeline of the iPhone 17 series points between September 8 and 10.

Apple is reportedly redesigning the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max with a new look, unlike the standard iPhone 17, which may resemble the iPhone 16. The Pro models are expected to feature a new rear camera layout. Additionally, the Apple logo could be moved lower on the rear between the base and the new camera module. The iPhone 17 Air is said to be Apple’s thinnest iPhone yet, possibly measuring around 5.5mm in thickness. Reports also hint at better cameras, smoother displays, and faster wireless charging across the lineup. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launch Timeline, Price and Specifications Tipped; Check Details of Upcoming Samsung Smartphone.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Price (Expected)

iPhone 17 Air is expected to make its debut with a price close to INR 99,900. and the standard iPhone 17 model might be slightly more affordable, possibly around INR 89,900. The iPhone 17 Pro may come with a price of approximately INR 1,39,900 and the iPhone 17 Pro Max, is likely to launch at around INR 1,64,900.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the iPhone 17 may arrive with a 6.3-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to be powered by the A18 chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The iPhone 17 Air may feature a minimalistic look with a Google pixel-style camera module at the rear. The device may come with a 48MP rear sensor and it may include a 24MP front camera. It is expected to be powered by Apple’s A19 chipset and may come with 6.6-inch display. Vivo V60 Launch Date in India Confirmed, Will Release on August 12, 2025; Check Expected Price and Specifications.

The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are rumoured to come with the A19 Pro chipset and 12GB of RAM, and the storage may start at 256GB. The display sizes are expected to include 6.3-inch for the Pro model and 6.86-inch for the Pro Max model. Apple is reportedly working to introduce a new type of anti-glare feature and scratch-resistant glass for durability. The Pro models are expected to include a 48MP main rear sensor, a 48MP telephoto lens, and a 24MP front camera. The iPhone 17 Pro Max could push the zoom capabilities further with an 8x telephoto lens.

