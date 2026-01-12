Washington, January 12: US President Donald Trump has shared a photo showing him as the 'Acting President of Venezuela'. The photo seemed to be of an edited Wikipedia page, where Trump is shown as the 'incumbent Venezuelan president' as of January 2026. It also mentions his actual official posts -- the 45th and 47th President of the United States. This comes against the backdrop of Trump's remarks that the United States is “working along really well” with Venezuela’s leadership, pointing to oil shipments and ongoing diplomatic engagement as signs of improving ties.

“Venezuela is really working out well. We're working along really well with the leadership, and we'll see how it all works out,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One when asked about the relationship with the new leadership in Caracas after the US raid that deposed Nicolas Maduro as Venezuela's leader. Donald Trump Posts Picture of Himself As ‘Acting President of Venezuela’.

Donald Trump Describes Himself As ‘Acting President of Venezuela’

Donald J. Trump Truth Social Post 08:23 PM EST 01.11.26 pic.twitter.com/CqZlOLfBC8 — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) January 12, 2026

Trump disclosed that Venezuela had asked the US to accept a major oil shipment. “She asked us, can we take 50 million barrels of oil? And I said, yes we can,” he said. “It's $4 billion, $4.2 billion, and it's on its way right now to the United States.”

Asked whether he planned to meet Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, Trump said, “At some point I'll meet. Yeah, she's been very good.” He also suggested an upcoming meeting with opposition leader Maria Corina Machado. “I hear Tuesday or Wednesday. I look forward to that,” he said. Donald Trump Declares National Emergency To Safeguard Venezuelan Oil Funds.

Trump said oil companies had shown strong interest in Venezuela, though he criticised ExxonMobil. “I didn't like Exxon's response,” he said. “They're playing too cute.” On assurances to energy firms, Trump said, “Guarantees that they're gonna be safe, that there's gonna be no problem, and there will be. There's not gonna be a problem.” He attributed past difficulties to previous US leadership. “They had problems in the past because they didn't have Trump as a president,” he said.

Trump also referenced broader regional diplomacy, including talks with Cuba, but did not provide details. “You're gonna find out pretty soon,” he said. Earlier in a social media post, Trump said “no more oil or money” would be going to Cuba from Venezuela, and that the United States military would be involved in enforcing distance between the two countries. “Venezuela doesn’t need protection anymore from the thugs and extortionists who held them hostage for so many years,” he wrote. “Venezuela now has the United States of America, the most powerful military in the World (by far!), to protect them, and protect them we will,” Trump said.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Truth Social Account of Donald Trump). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2026 09:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).