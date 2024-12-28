A Northern California lottery player has won the massive USD 1.22 billion Mega Millions jackpot, making it the fifth-largest in the game’s history. The winning ticket from Friday night’s draw matched all six numbers, securing the grand prize. The jackpot winner has the option to receive the entire amount as an annuity or take a lump sum cash payout of approximately USD 549.7 million. Mega Millions officials have yet to reveal further details about the winning ticket or its purchaser. Mega Millions Jackpot Result 2024: USD 1.1 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot Winner Is Person in New Jersey, Check Winning Numbers Drawn for One of the Largest Jackpot in US Lottery History.

Mega Millions Jackpot Winner

