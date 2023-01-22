Baku, January 22: Four people were killed and six others injured in a blaze at a resort in Azerbaijan's Qusar city on Sunday, emergency authorities said.

Although several fire and emergency crews were sent to the area, the blaze destroyed a two-storey wooden cottage with an area of 240 square meters at the local Park Qusar resort complex, Xinhua News Agency reported. Cambodia Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Grand Diamond City Casino Hotel in Poipet Town; 10 Killed, 30 Others Injured (Watch Video).

According to a preliminary investigation, the fire was caused by a wood burner left unattended. China Fire: 36 Killed, 2 Missing After Blaze Erupts at a Plant in Henan Province (Watch Video).

Health officials reported that four bodies were discovered at the scene, with three identified as members of one family. Six others were hospitalized with different injuries, mainly burns. An investigation into the incident is on.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 22, 2023 04:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).