Washington, May 28: Michael Larson, Bill Gates’ money manager, who looks after the billionaire's massive fortune, has been accused of misconduct at the workplace. Reports inform that Larson has been accused of reportedly engaging in 'bullying and sexual harassment'. According to a report by Business Today, 61-year-old Larson, who runs Cascade Investments, had created a 'culture of fear' at his workplace. The report informed that employee abuses had also occurred. It must be noted that Cascade Investments reportedly manages both Gates’ personal wealth and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation endowment.

Reports have also emerged that Larson, who has been Bill Gates’ money manager for more than 27 years, allegedly made racist and sexually offensive remarks. Larson is also accused of bullying staffers and fostered a culture of fear in the workplace. The New York Times published a report saying that Larson’s alleged inappropriate conduct was brought to Gates’ attention by at least six people. But, despite those complaints, Larson continued to manage Gates’ wealth, the report added. Bill and Melinda Gates Announce To End Marriage After 27 Years, To Continue To Work Together at Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

The NYT report further stated that Larson reportedly shared photos of nude women on his phone with other employees and compared those images to the head of the firm’s human resources department and allegedly asked a female employee if she would strip for money.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 28, 2021 01:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).