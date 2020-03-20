Coronavirus Death Toll in Italy Surges to 4,000 After New 627 Deaths Reported in 24 Hours

Coronavirus Outbreak in Italy. (Photo Credits: AFP)

Rome, March 20: Italy on Friday reported a record 627 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, taking its overall toll past 4,000 as the pandemic gathered pace despite government efforts to halt its spread. The total number of deaths was 4,032, with the number of infections reaching 47,021.

Italy's previous one-day record death toll was 475 on Wednesday. The nation of 60 million now accounts for 36.6 percent of the world's coronavirus deaths.

Italy has seen more than 1,500 deaths from COVID-19 in the past three days alone. Its current daily death rate is higher than that officially reported by China at the peak of its outbreak around Wuhan's Hubei province. Catch all live updates related to coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

The European Union has imposed an entry ban on travellers from outside the bloc for 30 days. Hungary and Spain have closed their land borders. Turkey has closed its borders with Greece and Bulgaria.

Germany has stepped up border controls with several countries, including France, which has reciprocated, only allowing through goods transport and border workers.

Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Lithuania and Slovakia have closed their borders to foreigners, with Slovakia excepting Poles. Russia has closed its land borders with Norway and Poland. Austria has closed its border with Italy and Switzerland.

Schools Closed

Schools, universities and creches have been closed in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey and Ukraine. In Sweden only high schools and universities are closed. Britain on Friday also closed its schools. US, Mexico to Restrict 'Non-Essential' Border Crossings to Contain Spread of Coronavirus.

Gatherings banned

In Belgium, Cyprus, France and Italy all gatherings are banned. Different countries have set widely different caps on the number of people who can get together. In Turkey, collective prayers are suspended and places of worship closed.

Businesses Closed

Austria, Bulgaria, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Ukraine have closed all places admitting the public. Non-essential shops are closed in Andorra, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Portugal, and Spain, which has also closed hotels and tourist accommodation.

Restaurants, bars, nightclubs and cinemas are closed all over Europe even pubs in Ireland and brothels in the Netherlands. Hungary has closed public places but not shops, while Greece has closed its museums and archaeological sites and most of its hotels.

Transport Disrupted

British airlines have grounded most of their fleet. France has reduced long-distance transport.

Public transport has been reduced in London, Luxembourg and Paris. Poland has cancelled all domestic flights. Austria has suspended rail and air links with Italy, and flights with Britain, France, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, Switzerland and Ukraine. US Suspends All Routine Visa Services Around the World Due to Coronavirus Pandemic.

Turkey has suspended air links with six countries, Bulgaria with Italy and Spain, and Romania with Italy. Slovenia has halted public transport.