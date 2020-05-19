COVID19 cases cross 1 lakh mark with a single-day jump of 4970 cases & 134 deaths; total cases 101139 & death toll 3163: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. US President Trump writes to Tedros Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. The letter states, "If WHO doesn't commit to major substantive improvements within the next 30 days, I will make my temporary freeze of US funding to WHO permanent & reconsider our membership in the organisation". US President Trump writes to Tedros Ghebreyesus, WHO Director General. Letter states, "If WHO doesn't commit to major substantive improvements within the next 30 days, I will make my temporary freeze of US funding to WHO permanent & reconsider our membership in the organisation". pic.twitter.com/iYIUnx3io5— ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2020 Total 5 companies of CISF and CRPF to be deployed in zones 1,3,5,6 and 9 in Mumbai from today. 4 migrant workers killed, 15 injured after a bus they were travelling in crashed into a truck, in Yavatmal, early morning today. The bus was travelling from Solapur to Jharkhand. Maharashtra: 4 migrant workers killed, 15 injured after a bus they were travelling in crashed into a truck, in Yavatmal, early morning today. The bus was travelling from Solapur to Jharkhand. pic.twitter.com/kEURdmqTOx— ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2020 Taxi services resume in Delhi today during the fourth phase of nationwide lockdown till May 31. Taxi services resume in Delhi today during fourth phase of nationwide lockdown till May 31. Taxi drivers say, "We welcome govt's decision to resume taxi services. Taxis can operate with only 2 passengers at a time in a car. Govt should bring an insurance policy for taxi drivers". pic.twitter.com/sBPVzXPFR8— ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2020 US virus deaths fall for the second day, with 759 in 24 hours: tracker

Mumbai, May 19: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee issued guidelines for the fourth phase of lockdown that will continue till the month-end. The curfew from 7 pm in the night till 7 am in the morning - as directed by the Union Home Ministry in its notification for "lockdown 4" - will not be implemented in the state, the CM said. Among the other relaxations are- re-opening of private offices. The attendance in all establishments has been capped at 50 percent. Salons for haircuts and beauty parlours have also been granted the permit to resume their operations.

The total number of coronavirus cases on Monday witnessed the highest ever spike of 5,242 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours. The total number of cases were at 96,169. and the death toll mounted to 3,029 so far.

Maharashtra is one of the worst-hit states of India due to coronavirus. On Monday, 2,033 new COVID-19 cases and 51 deaths were reported in Maharashtra. So far, 35,058 people in this western state of India have contracted coronavirus. The death toll due to the deadly virus also jumped to 1,249.

