COVID-19 Outbreak: Kuwait to Suspend All Flights From Friday Until Further Notice Over Coronavirus

Kuwait City, March 11: Kuwait will suspend all commercial flights leaving from and arriving at Kuwait City International Airport "from Friday until further notice" to forestall the spread of coronavirus, state media reported Wednesday.

The country will "forbid" its residents meeting in "restaurants, cafes and commercial centres", the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) said. Cargo planes will still be permitted, KUNA reported.

The "arrival of Kuwaitis and their closest relatives" will also be allowed, the agency said, without specifying how this travel would be facilitated. The ministry of Islamic affairs will disseminate messages "warning on the dangers of gatherings" and informing worshippers on how to avoid infections at mosques.

Kuwait and other Gulf nations had already imposed restrictions on air travel with countries heavily affected by coronavirus, notably Iran, where authorities say 354 people have so far been killed by the disease.