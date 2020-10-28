Santiago, October 28: A moderate-intensity earthquake struck Chile on Wednesday. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake of magnitude 6.0 on the Richter Scale jolted the South American country at 20:23 IST. Earthquake in Chile: High-Intensity Quake of Magnitude 6.8 on Richter Scale & 23 Km Depth Hits Vallenar.

The earthquake struck near the coast of Central Chile. ​The earthquake occurred 63 km to the north of La Serena. Its epicentre was registered at a depth of 43.8 kilometres at 14:53 UTC, reported Sputnik News. Earthquake in Chile: Strong 6.8 Magnitude Quake Struck in The Pacific Off Coast, Says USGS.

Till now, there are no reports of any collateral damage or injury in the quake. Panic gripped the area due to tremors. People even rushed out of their houses as a precaution. A tsunami alert has not been issued.

