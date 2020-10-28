Santiago, October 28: A moderate-intensity earthquake struck Chile on Wednesday. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake of magnitude 6.0 on the Richter Scale jolted the South American country at 20:23 IST. Earthquake in Chile: High-Intensity Quake of Magnitude 6.8 on Richter Scale & 23 Km Depth Hits Vallenar.

The earthquake struck near the coast of Central Chile. ​The earthquake occurred 63 km to the north of La Serena. Its epicentre was registered at a depth of 43.8 kilometres at 14:53 UTC, reported Sputnik NewsEarthquake in Chile: Strong 6.8 Magnitude Quake Struck in The Pacific Off Coast, Says USGS.

Tweet by ANI:

Till now, there are no reports of any collateral damage or injury in the quake. Panic gripped the area due to tremors. People even rushed out of their houses as a precaution. A tsunami alert has not been issued.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2020 09:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).