Tokyo, Sep 4: An earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale struck Japan's Fukui prefecture on Friday, although no tsunami warning was issued.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the temblor occurred at 9.10 a.m., with its epicentre at a latitude of 36.1 degrees north and a longitude of 136.2 degrees east, and at a depth of 10 km, reports Xinhua news agency. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damages.

