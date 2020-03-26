G-20 Virtual Summit 2020 on Coronavirus Pandemic Live Streaming: Watch PM Narendra Modi, Other Leaders Speaking on How to Deal With COVID-19 Outbreak

G20 logo (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 26: The Saudi Arabian G-20 Presidency will host the virtual G20 Summit to discuss how to deal with the global coronavirus outbreak. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders of G-20 members will join the conference through video conferencing. The summit has been named G-20 Virtual. News agency ANI is likely to hold live streaming of the G-20 Virtual. The link will go live when the G-20 video conferencing will begin at 5:30 pm. G20 Summit to Unite Global Response to Coronavirus Pandemic: Saudi King Salman.

During the G-20 Virtual summit, leaders of the member countries are expected to hold a wide-ranging discussion on the treatment of coronavirus. Over 150 countries around the world are currently affected by the coronavirus. According to data from the John Hopkins University, 4,38,000 people worldwide have been infected with this disease, and the death toll has crossed 20,000. On Wednesday, PM Modi said that the G-20 is going to play an important role in facing the COVID-19 threat.

Narendra Modi's Tweet on G-20 Virtual:

The #G20 has an important global role to play in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic. I look forward to productive discussions tomorrow at the #G20VirtualSummit, being coordinated by the Saudi G20 Presidency. @g20org @KingSalman — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 25, 2020

Chinese President Xi Jinping has said China is ready to work with all other parties to step up coordination against COVID-19 and shore up confidence in the international community. Xi Jinping made the remarks on Wednesday during a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel ahead of an extraordinary virtual summit of the Group of 20 (G20) leaders on a coordinated response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Xinhua reported.

The leaders of G20 members will be joined by their counterparts from some invited countries, including Spain, Jordan, Singapore and Switzerland, as well as international organizations, including the United Nations, World Bank, International Monetary Fund, World Health Organization, World Trade Organization, the Food and Agriculture Organization, the Financial Stability Board, the International Labour Organization, and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the G20 Saudi secretariat said in a statement.