Tel Aviv, November 15: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have claimed that it killed five Hamas terrorists at the premises of the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza where the IDF is conducting massive raids. The IDF in a statement on Wednesday said that it was inside the Al-Shifa hospital. Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Forces Raid Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital, Where Hundreds of Patients, Including Newborns Are Stranded by Fighting.

The IDF also added that several guns were recovered from the Al-Shifa hospital premises indicating the presence of terrorists within the hospital premises as alleged by the IDF and Israel. Israel, Hamas Reach Initial Agreement on Temporary Humanitarian Ceasefire; Civilian Hostages Held in Gaza To Be Released in Exchange for Release of Women and Children Detained by Israeli Forces: Report.

The IDF also said that it expect to get information regarding the hostages, who were kidnapped on October 7 from within Israel by Hamas men. The IDF has been on a ground invasion within Gaza since October 27 to clean the city from Hamas terrorists.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 15, 2023 03:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).