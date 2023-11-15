Gaza, November 15: Delegates of Israel and Hamas have reached an initial agreement to implement a temporary humanitarian cease-fire under international and Arab sponsorship, a media report said, citing an informed Palestinian source. The source, who requested to remain anonymous, told Xinhua news agency that the delegates have to report to senior authorities on both sides for approval and the agreement could be "implemented at any moment". Benjamin Netanyahu Hits Back at Justin Trudeau Over Canada PM's 'Killing of Babies Must Stop in Gaza' Remark, Says 'It Is Hamas Not Israel That Should Be Held Accountable for Committing Double War Crime'

The source refused to talk about the details of the agreement, but said that "it will be implemented in stages". Israel-Hamas War: 179 People Buried in Mass Grave Inside Al-Shifa Hospital Premises in Gaza, Says Hospital Director

He added that a humanitarian truce was expected to be announced soon, under which civilian hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip will be released in exchange for the release of women and children detained by Israel.

