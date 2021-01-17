Mexico City, January 17: Mexico has recorded its worst week of the coronavirus outbreak, so far. The country has recorded its highest number of COVID-19 cases this week. The total new coronavirus cases reported in Mexico stands at 106,200, this week. And as many as 7,000 deaths were reported alone in the week, as per the official data released by the government. Coronavirus Variant: Mexico Detects First Case of New UK COVID-19 Strain.

As many as 20,523 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Mexico on Saturday. The total deaths due to coronavirus reported in the country on Saturday was 1,219. With this, the total confirmed cases of virus stands at 1,630,258 and 140,241 deaths have been reported in the country so far, the Health Ministry said. China Reports 144 New COVID-19 Cases on Thursday, Records Highest Single Day Rise in 10 Months.

Mexico’s real number of infected people and deaths is likely significantly higher than the official count, the government has said, because of a lack of widespread testing. The country has been witnessing a severe surge in COVID-19 cases in the recent weeks.

