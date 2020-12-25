Canada, December 25: Moderna coronavirus vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEx Corp’s Canadian subsidiary and Innomar Strategies, a Canada-based unit of US drug distributor.

The government further announced on Thursday that the first doses of the Moderna vaccine had arrived in Canada. It approved the vaccine on Wednesday and said it expected 168,000 doses by the end of 2020. Vatican Says COVID-19 Vaccines Developed Using Cell Lines From Aborted Foetuses is 'Morally Acceptable'.

FedEx and Innomar Strategies have been hired by Canada to provide logistical support on vaccine delivery. Canada has so far reported 528,354 cases of COVID-19, including 14,597 deaths.

According to a CNN report, "Every death that we're talking about this afternoon is preventable," said Dr Peter Hotez, dean of tropical medicine at Baylor College of Medicine. He was further quoted saying, "We have the ability to stop these deaths, getting vaccines out, keeping masks on, social distancing. We just have to get everyone to hang in there a few more weeks."

As of Thursday, over 328,000 people in the United States died from Covid-19, according to Johns Hopkins University.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 25, 2020 07:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).