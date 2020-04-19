New York, Top COVID-19 Hotspot in US, Recording 'Descent' in Virus Infections, Says Governor Andrew Cuomo

Deserted street in New York amid COVID-19 pandemic | (Photo Credits: AFP)

New York, April 19: New York, the top COVID-19 hotspot in the United States, is recording a descent in the number of virus infections, said Governor Andrew Cuomo on Sunday. Even as the state recorded 507 deaths today, the Governor credited the administration for tilting the tides in the battle against coronavirus. Wuhan Lab Denies Coronavirus Link As Donald Trump Warns China of Consequences.

"If the data holds and if this trend holds, we are past the high point, and all indications at this point are that we are on a descent,” Cuomo said, adding that the curve has already been flattened in the state. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who accompanied Cuomo at the presser, agreed that the worst phase is over for the New Yorkers and, moreover, the rest of America.

The two top officials, however, opposed President Donald Trump's appeal to the State Governors to lift the lockdowns. Blasio said that facing the economic brunt of COVID-19 is a better option than recording human fatalities at a higher rate.

"So my question is, Mr. Trump, Mr. President, are you going to save New York City or are you telling New York City to drop dead? Which one is it?" asked Blasio, as he also accused the federal administration led by Trump of providing insufficient aid to New York despite the province being the worst-affected in the US due to COVID-19.

The United States has so far recorded over 742,000 COVID-19 cases, along with more than 39,600 deaths. In New York alone, the death count is over 13,500. President Trump on Thursday unveiled the strategy to re-open the American economy, asking the states to gradually easen the restrictions.

Trump claimed that the federal and most state governments have already faced the worst of pandemic and are moving towards a stage where economic activities should resume. He expressed home that the vaccine would be made available in the next couple of months, and assured diplomatic action if more evidence is found that the fatal virus was leaked from a lab in the Chinese city of Wuhan.