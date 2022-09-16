Islamabad, Sep 16: A Chinese national has been arrested by Islamabad Police on the charge of sexually assaulting a teenage girl for months, Dawn reported.

A case was registered against the suspect at the Koral police station in response to a complaint lodged by the girl.

According to the FIR, the 16-year-old girl is a student of Grade 9 and was working as a translator with the Chinese national, operating a CCTV installation business in Ghauri Town on Rs 15,000 per month salary since May 2021, Dawn reported.

The suspect started harassing her soon after she started the job and sexually assaulted her in January this year. He threatened her with dire consequences and continued raping her.

As a result, the girl got pregnant but did not disclose it to her family. However, her elder sister noticed her condition and took her to a private hospital at F-8 where she was pronounced over 31 weeks pregnant, the FIR said. Later, the sister approached the police for registration of a case, Dawn reported.

The police said the suspect had been arrested and his custody obtained on two days' physical remand from a magistrate's court. His passport has also been confiscated, they added.

Medical examination of the suspect and the girl was conducted to collect samples for DNA matching.

During interrogation, the suspect confessed to his physical relation with the girl, but denied that he had raped her, said the police.