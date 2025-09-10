Mumbai, September 10: Is September 11 a holiday in the United States for Patriot Day 2025? Are banks and schools in America open or closed for Patriot Day? If you're looking for answers to these questions, then you have come to the right place. Every year, Patriot Day is observed in the US on September 11 to remember and honour the victims of the 2001 terrorist attacks. This year, it will be observed on Thursday, September 11. Back in 2001, four passenger planes were hijacked by terrorists on September 11. As per historical records, two of the four planes were flown into the World Trade Center (WTC) towers in New York City (NYC), while another hit the Pentagon near Washington, D.C.

The fourth plane, which was headed towards another target, crashed into a field in Pennsylvania after passengers attempted to regain control of the aircraft. The United States observes Patriot Day on September 11 every year in memory of the victims killed in the September 11 terrorist attacks in 2001. Also known as the National Day of Service and Remembrance, the day encourages people to participate in community service and observe ceremonies to remember the lives lost in the terrorist attacks. That said, scroll below to know if schools and banks will remain open or closed in the United States on Patriot Day. Patriot Day 2025 US Holiday Date, History and Significance: Know All About the US Observance Honouring Victims of the September 11 Attacks.

Is Patriot Day a Holiday? Are Schools and Banks Open on Patriot Day?

September 11, which is also known as Patriot Day, is a day of service and remembrance celebrated across the United States every September 11. Unlike the Labor Day or Memorial Day, Patriot Day (9/11 or September 11) is not a federal holiday in America. On this day, schools, banks and other businesses remain open in observance of the Patriot Day occasion. That said, several memorial ceremonies for the victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks are expected to be held at various places, including schools where students are likely to participate.

Patriot Day is marked with the US flag being flown at half-mast at the White House and on all government buildings and establishments across the globe. On this day, Americans are encouraged to display the national flag in and outside their homes. In addition to this, people observed a moment of silence to correspond with the 2001 terrorist attacks, beginning at 8:46 AM (Eastern Daylight Time), the time the first plane of the hijacked American Airlines struck the North Tower of the WTC on September 11, 2001. Remembering September 11 Attacks: Quotes, Sayings, Heartfelt Memorial Messages and Images To Remember 9/11 Attacks' Victims on Patriot Day.

Did you know Patriot Day was first observed in 2002 after a bill to make September 11 a national day of mourning was introduced in the US House on October 25, 2001, by Rep. Vito Fossella (R-NY) with 22 co-sponsors. This resulted in a resolution which proclaimed September 11, 2002, as the first Patriot Day. It is worth noting that Patriot Day is more than a date on the calendar. It is a day when Americans pause to remember one of the darkest chapters in their history.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 10, 2025 01:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).