Brussels, May 29: European Medicines Agency, the medicine regulator of the European Union, on Friday approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc in collaboration with BioNTech SE for children between the age group of 12 to 15 years. "As anticipated, the EMA's Committee for Human Medicines has today approved the use of the vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech in adolescents from 12 to 15 years," EMA's head of vaccine strategy, Marco Cavaleri reportedly said. Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine in India Soon, Company Says in Discussion With Government of India.

This makes the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to be the first getting approval for being administered to the adolescents in the regional bloc. The decision comes after the EMA reviewed the data from a trial conducted concluded that out of all the 1,005 participants who received the vaccine's shot did not get COVID-19. Meanwhile, out of 978 children who got placebo 16 contracted the virus. Moderna And Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccines Are Safe For Use During Pregnancy, Says US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"From a safety perspective, the vaccine was well tolerated and the side effects in this age group were very much similar to what we have seen in young adults and not raising major concerns at this point in time," Cavaleri said in a press conference, as reported by news agency AFP. He also said that the trails indicated that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is highly preventative" of coronavirus.

"The most common side effects in children aged 12 to 15 are similar to those in people aged 16 and above. They include pain at the injection site, tiredness, headache, muscle and joint pain, chills and fever. These effects are usually mild or moderate and improve within a few days from the vaccination," EMA said in a statement.

