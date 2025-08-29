Rome, August 28: Italy has been rocked by a scandal after a pornographic website, Phica, published doctored and sexualised photos of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, opposition leader Elly Schlein, and several other prominent women, igniting widespread outrage. The site, with more than 700,000 subscribers, harvested images from social media and public appearances, then altered them with vulgar captions and sexually suggestive edits.

The targeted women include politicians across party lines, such as Alessandra Mussolini and Tourism Minister Daniela Santanchè, as well as cultural figures like actor-director Paola Cortellesi and influencer Chiara Ferragni. Meloni’s sister, Arianna, was also featured. Images ranged from public rallies and TV interviews to private holiday moments, misused without consent. Porn Site Naughty America Tagline ‘Nobody Does It Better! Oh Yee’ Flashes on LED Screen Near WEH Metro Station in Mumbai, Video of NSFW Message on Sign Board Goes Viral.

Valeria Campagna, a Democratic Party (PD) politician, was among the first to file an official complaint, describing herself as “disgusted, angry, and disappointed.” Fellow PD leaders Alessia Morani, Alessandra Moretti, and Lia Quartapelle soon followed, condemning the “unacceptable and obscene” content. Quartapelle stressed she acted not only for herself but for “all other women who have been victims of this violence.” Princess Catharina-Amalia Targeted in Deepfake Porn Attack; Cybercriminals Circulate Morphed Videos of Future Queen of the Netherlands.

The scandal has been dubbed “Italy’s #MeToo” by national media, reviving debates on misogyny, online abuse, and gender-based violence. A petition on Change.org, launched by Mary Galati—herself a victim of the site—has already garnered more than 150,000 signatures demanding the platform’s closure.

Authorities are now investigating after years of inaction, despite earlier complaints against Phica, which has operated since 2005. Senate President Ignazio La Russa denounced the scandal, calling it “a very serious matter” and urging swift accountability.

The uproar comes weeks after Italy’s senate passed tougher laws against stalking, sexual violence, and revenge porn, including introducing a legal definition of femicide. For many, the Phica scandal highlights the urgent need to combat online misogyny and ensure women’s dignity and safety.

