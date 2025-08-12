Kyiv, August 12: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday said that the Russian army is "not preparing to end the war" in Ukraine and is instead making movements that indicate preparations for new military operations. The comments came ahead of meeting between the US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15. Zelensky expressed support for Trump's determination but, at the same time, called for taking positions that will not allow Russia to "deceive the world". He called for putting pressure on Moscow until it continues its military action in Ukraine.

The Alaska meeting was announced by Trump last Friday - the day of his self-imposed deadline for Russia to agree to a ceasefire or face more US sanctions. Zelensky, who has over the past few days spoken to several world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also expressed gratitude to the European Union leaders for their support of Ukraine's independence and territorial integrity. The Ukrainian President has also spoken to Lithuania President Gitanas Nauseda, Canadian PM Mark Carney, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Azarbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, Kazakhstan's President Qasym-Jomart Toqayev and Swedish PM Ulf Kristersson. Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian Drone Attacks Hit Helium Production Plant in Orenburg Area, Says Report.

"I am grateful to the leaders of Europe for their clear support of our independence, territorial integrity, and precisely such an active approach to diplomacy that can help end this war with a dignified peace. Indeed, we all support President Trump’s determination, and together we must shape positions that will not allow Russia to deceive the world once again. We see that the Russian army is not preparing to end the war. On the contrary, they are making movements that indicate preparations for new offensive operations. In such circumstances, it is important that the unity of the world is not threatened," Zelensky posted on X on Tuesday afternoon, India time.

"Issues related to the security of Ukraine and Europe are discussed by all of us together. Any decision must add to our joint security capabilities. And if Russia refuses to stop the killings, it must be held accountable. As long as they continue the war and occupation, all of us together must maintain our pressure – the pressure of strength, the pressure of sanctions, the pressure of diplomacy. I thank everyone who is helping. Peace through strength," he added. Zelensky also shared the statement of EU leaders, where they welcomed the efforts of Trump towards ending the conflict and achieving a just and lasting peace and security for Ukraine. In the statement, the leaders of EU nations, except Hungary, stressed that the people of Ukraine must have the freedom to decide their future. Donald Trump Says He Will Try To Get Back Territory for Ukraine in Alaska Summit With Vladimir Putin (Watch Video).

In a statement, EU leaders stated, "A just and lasting peace that brings stability and security must respect international law, including the principles of independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and that international borders must not be changed by force. "The people of Ukraine must have the freedom to decide their future. The path to peace in Ukraine cannot be decided without Ukraine. Meaningful negotiations can only take place in the context of a ceasefire or reduction of hostilities," they added. The EU leaders stated that the Russia's war against Ukraine has wider implications for European and national security. The statement ended with a text stating, "Hungary does not associate itself with this Statement."

