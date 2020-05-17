Spain Registers Lowest Daily Death Count Due to COVID-19 in 2 Months

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Madrid, May 17: Spain has registered its first daily death toll of fewer than 100 confirmed fatalities since declaring a state of emergency to fight the coronavirus two months ago.

Spain's health minister says regional authorities have reported 87 new deaths, the lowest daily count since March 16. Spain reported over 900 deaths a day at the height of the outbreak. Spain Sees Lowest Daily Toll of Coronavirus Deaths in Past 17 Days, Records 605 Fatalities in Last 24 Hours.

The country of 47 million has had 27,650 deaths and 277,719 infections from COVID-19. Spain is easing its strict lockdown measures that succeeded in slowing the spread of the virus but have also brought its economy to a halt.