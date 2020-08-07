Colombo, August 7: Sri Lanka's ruling Rajapaksa brothers have secured a two-thirds majority in parliamentary elections. Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's Sri Lanka Podujana Party (SLPP) won 145 seats and can also count on the support of at least five allies in the 225-member legislature, according to final results.

According to an AFP report, the brothers Rajapaksa and Gotabaya needed to secure a super-majority to carry out their promised roll-back of constitutional changes. On Thursday, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialled his Mahinda Rajapaksa and congratulated him as his Sri Lanka People's Party (SLPP) was heading for a landslide victory in the general elections. Sri Lanka General Elections Results 2020: PM Narendra Modi Dials Mahinda Rajapaksa as SSLP Heads For Landslide Victory.

You can check the district wise result of Parliamentary Election by checking the country's official website.

The country has been without a parliament since president Gotabaya Rajapaksa sacked the assembly in March and then postponed the elections scheduled for April due to the coronavirus outbreak. Polling took place on August 5 amid strict health guidelines in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. People were seen wearing face masks and maintaining other precautionary measures amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 07, 2020 09:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).