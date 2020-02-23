Tao Porchon-Lynch Dies at 101: World's Oldest Yoga Teacher Who Had 'Danced With Mahatma Gandhi' Passes Away

File image of Tao Porchon-Lynch | (Photo Credits: Facebook)

New York, February 23: Tao Porchon-Lynch, who held the Guinness Book record of being the world's oldest yoga teacher, died on Friday, her team announced on social media. Porchon-Lynch was aged 101, with her last birthday being celebrated on August 16, 2019. Her demise has left an unprecedented void in the yoga circles of the United States of America. Yoga for Weight Loss: Easy Moves to Tone Your Body While You Are Catching Up On Netflix.

Despite being 101-year-old, the super senior yoga teacher was active till now. The last class was held by her in a suburb of New York on February 16. Over the past week, her movement was restricted due to some ailments, reports said. She died on Friday morning, with her social media team making the announcement public on Instagram and Facebook.

"With great sorrow and heavy hearts, we are writing to let you know that our beloved Tao passed away this morning, peacefully and without pain. As she would say, she is now dancing her way to the next planet. We are planning a wonderful celebration of Tao’s life in the Spring," the post read.

Social Media Post on Porchon-Lynch's Death

In her book - Reflections: The Yogic Journey of Life - Porchon-Lynch also claimed to have danced twice with Mahatma Gandhi during her stay in the pre-independent India. Apart from being a yoga practitioner and a dancer, she was also a model and actor, most prominently known for her role as golden idol in the 1940 remake of "The Thief of Baghdad."

Porchon-Lynch was born in 1919 on a ship in an English channel. Her father was French, whereas, her mother was a native of Manipur. She was brought up in Puducherry (then known as Pondicherry), a territory then falling under the dominion of French colonial forces. She taught yoga for 70 years of her life, beginning from India, followed by France, Dubai, China, Russia and the United States.