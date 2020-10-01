Tokyo, October 1: A system error has forced the operator of the Tokyo Stock Exchange to halt trading on Thursday, thus freezing buying and selling in thousands of shares on the first day of the new quarter. According to reports, Japan Exchange Group said it does not know when the system will be restored.

In the latest press release on the website of Tokyo Stock Exchanges, it has informed-" TSE decided to halt all listed symbols entire today. The restoration is currently undecided, TSE will announce the schedule of after tomorrow." It is the first complete trading halt due to a system error since November 2005. Yoshihide Suga Elected as Japan's Prime Minister, Becomes Country's First New Leader in 8 Years.

According to the South China Morning Post, in 2005, trading was halted for 4 1/2 hours due to a botched system upgrade, the first time equity trading had been completely suspended. This issue even led to the resignation of the president of the exchange.

The halt comes on the same day as one of Japan’s most closely watched economic indicators, the Bank of Japan’s Tankan survey, released just 10 minutes before trading was about to begin.

The Nagoya Stock Exchange also said it has suspended trading activity on all stocks. The bourse said it uses the Tokyo Stock Exchange's system to execute trades.

