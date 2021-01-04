London, January 4: The United Kingdom on Monday became the first country in the world to administer its citizens by COVID-19 vaccine developed by drug maker AstraZeneca in collaboration with the University of Oxford, according to reports. Britain was also the first country to show green signal to the usage of AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine last week. AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 Vaccine Approved for Use in UK, Regulatory Approval in India Awaited.

According to Reuters, Brian Pinker, was the first person to receive a job of the vaccine at a hospital in Oxford. 82-year-old Pinker is a dialysis patient. "This is a pivotal moment in our fight against this awful virus and I hope it provides renewed hope to everybody that the end of this pandemic is in sight," UK Health Minister Matt Hancock said in a statement. UK Planning to Allow 'Mixed' COVID-19 Vaccine Shots if First Candidate's Dose is Not Available at Site of Vaccination.

Read the Tweet Here:

Britain begins inoculating its citizens with the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine against COVID-19 giving the shot to Brian Pinker, an 82-year-old dialysis patient, at a hospital in Oxford: Reuters pic.twitter.com/AEtjog0vNt — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2021

In the first round, six hospitals in England will administer 530,000 doses of AstraZeneca's Vaccine. The programme will be further expanded to hundreds of other British sites in the coming days, and the government hopes it will deliver tens of millions of doses within months.

COVID-19 mass vaccination programme in the UK began last year with vaccine developed by Pfizer in collaboration with BioNTech being administered to the citizens and became the first country in the world to rollout the programme.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 04, 2021 02:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).