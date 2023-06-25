Columbus, June 25: At least seven freight train cars tumbled into the Yellowstone river in US’ Montana reportedly after a bridge collapse, causing asphalt and molten sulfur cargo to spill into the water.

The train cars, operated by Montana Rail Link, derailed around 6:45 a.m. local time on Saturday as they headed west in Stillwater County, the county’s Disaster and Emergency Services Department said on Facebook. Blast in France Video: Gas Explosion at Paris American Academy, Several Buildings Catch Fire.

Freight Train Plunges Into River After Montana Bridge Collapse:

A freight train derailment and bridge collapse sent multiple rail cars plunging into the Yellowstone River in Montana, spilling chemicals into the water. @Zohreen reports on the urgent race to contain the spill. https://t.co/gwbXMnwC4l pic.twitter.com/QQ7C4DxxBS — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) June 25, 2023

Andy Garland, a Montana Rail Link spokesman, said no one was injured. Garland said that two cars were carrying sodium hydro sulfate, but neither had entered the water or been breached, the New York Times reported. US Shooting: Gunman Kills Five Neighbours, Including a Child in Texas After Family Complained About Gunfire.

Three cars of hot asphalt and four cars of molten sulfur were in the river, officials said. Both substances were described as “slow moving”, the report said. Officials said there was no expected hazardous materials impact to the towns in the county.

