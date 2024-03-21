Florida, March 21: In a tragic case of mistaken identity in US, a man was shot by a hunter who mistook him for a turkey in Florida. The incident occurred around 7:40 a.m on Sunday, and the Bunnell Police Department promptly responded to the scene. The victim, also a hunter, was hit multiple times in the head and torso with bird shot.

WESH reported that the shooter, identified as John Bennett Sr., reportedly followed three female turkeys to a male, which turned out to be a decoy. After firing his weapon, he heard someone announce they’d been shot. Bennett expressed remorse for the incident and cooperated with the police. US Shocker: Stepfather, Mother Arrested for Rape of Daughter in Utah, Couple Claims It Was 'Safer' for Her Than Sex With Strangers.

Police interviewed the hunter who pulled the trigger, and he explained he thought he was shooting a turkey but soon realized it was a decoy. He then heard someone say they had been shot, and he called 911. US Shocker: Cancer Patient Dies After Surgical Robot Burns Holes in Organs, Husband Sues Manufacturer.

The victim was airlifted to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach and is expected to survive. Investigators found a shotgun shell, a stake used to secure the decoy, a turkey call striker, and several small puddles of blood at the scene.

Police Chief David Bannon noted that the victim was wearing camouflage, not high-visibility apparel. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has been notified and is leading the investigation. It remains unclear whether any charges will be filed. Bunnel, where the incident occurred, is located about 75 miles north of Orlando.

