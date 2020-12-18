Washington, December 18: US President-elect Joe Biden tested negative for coronavirus on Thursday, after an incoming White House adviser, Cedric Richmond contracted the disease.

He tested positive for Covid-19 after having open-air "interactions" with Biden, the transition team said Thursday. Richmond had travelled independently to the state of Georgia to campaign Tuesday with Biden for a pair of Democrats in tight runoff elections against incumbent Republican senators. Wall Street Stocks End at Record Highs on COVID-19 Vaccine & Stimulus Hopes.

According to a Reuters report, Richmond was not in close contact with Biden as defined by the Centers for Disease Control, spokeswoman Kate Bedingfield said. Biden, 78, tested negative for Covid-19 on Thursday, his team said.

US has been recording a tremendous rise in coronavirus cases over the past few days. US coronavirus deaths soared to a daily record of 3,580 and hospitalisations rose for the 19th straight day on Wednesday, ramping up the stakes as regulators on Thursday considered whether to approve a second Covid-19 vaccine.

