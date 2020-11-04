Washington, November 4: The US Presidential Race has taken a new turn with betting odds favoring the incumbent President Donald Trump. This comes in with Trump leading the counting in Florida and Texas.The Trump campaign has already claimed victory in Florida, even before the counting closes. In Florida, Trump holds 51.3 per cent of votes while Biden bags 47.8 per cent, counting is still underway. The US Presidential Race has taken a new turn with betting odds favoring the incumbent President Donald Trump. This comes in with Trump leading the counting in Florida and Texas.The Trump campaign has already claimed victory in Florida, even before the counting closes. In Florida, Trump holds 51.3 per cent of votes while Biden bags 47.8 per cent, counting is still underway. US Election Results 2020: Donald Trump Wins West Virginia, Kentucky, Joe Biden Takes Vermont, Leads in Florida.

In Texas, Trump is ahead of Democrat Joe Biden by a margin of 2.7 per cent. The counting shows Trump at 50.7 per cent while Biden holds 48 per cent of the vote share. The betting odds are turning in favour of Trump as counting shows Florida and Texas turning red. The Spectator Index tweeted, "Donald Trump is now favourite to win the US Presidential Election according to betting markets." US Presidential Elections 2020 Results: Donald Trump, Joe Biden Score Early Wins But Too Early to Call Crucial Battlegrounds.

Read The Tweet Here:

JUST IN: Donald Trump is now favourite to win the US Presidential Election according to betting markets — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) November 4, 2020

The counting for the US President Elections 2020 is still under way. Incumbent Donald Trump is running again on a Republican ticket while former Vice-President Joe Biden is the presidential candidate for the Democratic Party.

