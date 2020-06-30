Washington DC, June 30: Donald Trump may drop out of the 2020 United States Presidential race to White House if polling numbers do not improve, media reports claimed. Republic Party operatives expressed nervousness about Donald Trump’s re-election as the US President in November this year. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, polls in key swing states of the US has put Trump ten points behind Democrat nominee Joe Biden.

One GOP operative on the condition of anonymity told Fox News, “It’s too early, but if the polls continue to worsen, you can see a scenario where he drops out.” A recent poll survey conducted by the media house revealed that Trump is trailing Democrat nominee Joe Biden by 12 points. The poll was taken June 13 to 16. Meanwhile, a RealClearPolitics average of polls had Trump down almost 10 points from his nearest rival.

In Republican strongholds such as Texas had Biden is reportedly giving tough competition to Trump. According to a new national poll of registered voters by The New York Times and Siena College, the Democratic nominee, Biden is ahead of Donald Trump by 14 percentage points, garnering 50 percent of the vote, whereas the incumbent US President got backing of 36 percent. Meanwhile, a CNN poll conducted between June 2 to 5 showed Biden ahead by 14 percent -- 55 to 41 percent.

However, reacting to recent poll surveys, Trump termed them as fake. He tweeted, “Sorry to inform the Do Nothing Democrats, but I am getting VERY GOOD internal Polling Numbers. Just like 2016, the @nytimes Polls are Fake! The @FoxNews Polls are a JOKE! Do you think they will apologize to me & their subscribers AGAIN when I WIN? People want LAW, ORDER & SAFETY!”

Donald Trump's Tweet:

Sorry to inform the Do Nothing Democrats, but I am getting VERY GOOD internal Polling Numbers. Just like 2016, the @nytimes Polls are Fake! The @FoxNews Polls are a JOKE! Do you think they will apologize to me & their subscribers AGAIN when I WIN? People want LAW, ORDER & SAFETY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2020

In 2016 US Presidential Elections, Democrat Hillary Clinton received 2.1 percent more votes nationally than Trump. She was defeated as 304 electors in the electoral college supported Trump. Hillary received the support of 227 electors.

